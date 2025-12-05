C O R R E C T I O N -- Drieam LLC

In the news release, University of Limerick Selects Portflow as Flagship Digital Portfolio Solution, issued 02-Dec-2025 by Drieam LLC over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

University of Limerick Selects Portflow as Flagship Digital Portfolio Solution

LIMERICK, Ireland, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Drieam, the Dutch edtech company behind Portflow, is proud to announce the University of Limerick (UL) as its flagship partner in Ireland. UL has chosen to implement Portflow institution-wide. This milestone highlights UL's commitment to digital education innovation and to building a community of practice around learner-centred, skill-focused education.

The decision to adopt Portflow follows an independent procurement process sponsored by Prof Ann Ledwith (Provost) and led by John Morrissey (Project Manager) and Dr Angélica Rísquez (Business Lead) at the Centre for Transformative Learning (CTL), in partnership with Padraig Hyland as ITD Business Partner. The process was supported by the VLE Management Board, ULTAC, and the Digital Governance Steering Committee, with valued contributions from the Procurement Office, Business Engagement, Enterprise Architecture, and the Corporate Secretary's Office.

The new digital portfolio will integrate seamlessly with UL's Brightspace environment, enhancing both the learner and instructor experience. It will empower learners to collect, reflect upon, and showcase their academic work and skills, while enabling faculty to support authentic, longitudinal assessment practices. This implementation delivers on key commitments outlined in UL's Teaching, Learning and Assessment Strategy.

A key champion of Portflow use at UL is the Transferable Skills Unit, under the guidance of Dr Chris McInerney, which in collaboration with David Moloney, Digital Skills Development Lead, CTL, aims to help learners meaningfully demonstrate their achievements and competencies. This vision aligns perfectly with Portflow's purpose: to give learners ownership of their digital portfolios, enabling them to reflect on their growth, take control of their learning journey, and showcase their value in a competitive world.

"UL is breaking new ground for Ireland by adopting Portflow as an enterprise digital portfolio solution," said Jas Kalsi, Managing Director UK/I at Drieam. "Their vision for empowering learners through authentic assessment and reflective practice sets a powerful example for others to follow."

With this partnership, UL and Drieam are setting a new standard for digital portfolio adoption in Ireland-placing learner agency, employability, and skill development at the heart of higher education.

About Drieam

Drieam is a Netherlands-based EdTech company dedicated to enhancing the learner journey in higher and continuing education. Its flagship product, Portflow, empowers learners to evidence achievements, reflect on growth, and prepare for lifelong Learning.

Contact: Mieke Ridderhof, mieke@drieam.com

Correction: An earlier version of this release incorrectly did not include hyperlinks.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2638961/Drieam_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/university-of-limerick-selects-portflow-as-flagship-digital-portfolio-solution-302629930.html