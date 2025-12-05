The Reverie Saigon Unveils Vietnam's Lavish Showcase of Italian Craftsmanship

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising 39 stories above Ho Chi Minh City's bustling heart, The Reverie Saigon announces itself as a landmark of unrivalled luxury. Positioned between Nguyen Hue Boulevard and Dong Khoi Street, the hotel not only offers world-class accommodation but also unveils an extraordinary showcase of Italian design mastery woven into every detail of its space.

The Reverie Saigon features 12 room and suite categories located on the highest floors, offering sweeping views of the dazzling cityscape and Saigon River. Each room is crafted as a work of art, equipped with premium amenities to deliver a one-of-a-kind stay.

The 7th floor check-in area is distinguished by a 3-metre-tall Baldi Monument clock crafted from emerald-green malachite, alongside a 5-metre Colombostile sofa adorned in 24 karat-gold, lending the space an air of opulence and grandeur.

From this first impression, guests step further into a world of Italian craftsmanship and pure comfort with appointed rooms & suites that suit a variety of lifestyles and tastes. The 68-square-metre Reverie Romance Suite, dressed in a ruby-red palette, features 4.5-metre silk-paneled walls and a spacious Sicis mosaic-clad bathroom, complete with refined glass partitions and a Porter armchair. The Arkeos loveseat by Vittorio Grifoni, with its classic curves and lustrous leather, enhances the intimate atmosphere for a romantic retreat.

For connoisseurs of Italian interior artistry, the Designer Suite by Visionnaire in an elegant cream palette is the perfect choice. Spanning 126 square metres, it features the Esmeralda crystal chandelier and Excalibur lighting, a striking pair that creates a beautiful play of light. The marble-clad bathroom, glossy lacquered cabinetry, and sunflower-themed mosaic stretching from ceiling to floor elevate the suite's artistic appeal. A plush Oberon cream sofa invites guests to unwind while taking in sweeping city views.

The Saigon Suite occupies the 2 highest floors and spans 276 square metres. Bathed in warm amber and chestnut hues, it serves as the radiant finale of The Reverie Saigon. The living room features the iconic Veliero bookcase and Chester One seating, illuminated by expansive windows. Two grand bedrooms with full-height panoramic views allow guests to welcome sunrise and glowing sunset. Complementing the experience are elevated amenities, including the Isidoro bar cabinet designed by Jean-Marie Massaud, a private dining room, and a beautifully appointed bathroom, making it an exceptional choice for art lovers and design enthusiasts.

The Reverie Saigon is where intricate designs, gilded details, and precious stones express the essence of Italian artistry. Beyond its premier suites, the hotel offers uniquely crafted accommodations, each presenting its own aesthetic world for guests who appreciate beauty.

This festive season, The Reverie Saigon introduces The Quintessence of Indulgence - an exclusive offer available to all guests booking a stay at suite and residential suite categories, complemented by elevated culinary experiences at Café Cardinal and the 1-Michelin-Star Long Trieu. Guests will also enjoy access to exclusive facilities and immerse themselves in absolute relaxation at The Spa.

High-res photos: The grandeur of The Reverie Saigon

