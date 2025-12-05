World Federation Of Direct Selling Associations: Direct Selling Remained Steady In 2024 Amid Global Economic Shifts, According To Wfdsa Stats Report

WORLD FEDERATION OF DIRECT SELLING ASSOCIATIONS RELEASES ANNUAL DEFINITITVE DATA ON GLOBAL INDUSTRY SHOWING SIGNS OF STABILIZATION

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA), the global trade association representing the direct selling industry for 47 years, released its latest STATS report, showing global stability and potential growth. Direct selling remained around $164 billion in global retail sales, an increase of $675 million over pre-pandemic sales, with 45% of markets in the study showing increases. The number of independent representatives grew slightly over last year to 104.3 million, 72.1% of whom are women.

"We are proud to represent an industry that enables opportunity for over 100 million entrepreneurs - making a difference for their families as well as contributions to counties in which we operate," stated WFDSA Chairman and Shaklee Corporation CEO Roger Barnett. "The U.S. continues to be the dominant market in the world, but we're also seeing growth in key markets like Brazil, India and China."

The Asia-Pacific region continues to be the largest by market share, fueled by emerging players like Malaysia, but the Americas grew the most in 2024. In addition, the number of "billion-dollar markets" in 2024 stayed consistent at 21. The STATS report tracked demographic shifts among independent entrepreneurs and product categories. Wellness products continue to dominate the industry along with cosmetics and personal care - including K-beauty brands.

"With its relatively low start-up costs, strong community support and high-quality products, direct selling is a resilient and appealing pathway for entrepreneurs around the world, especially women, and more men are becoming involved as well," noted Shaila Manyam, Executive Director of WFDSA.

The study is the definitive set of data and insights for the industry from 55 markets around the world, and looks ahead to potential factors affecting the industry in 2025, including the impact of tariffs and global trade, technology and growing interest in entrepreneurship. The STATS Report is available at http://www.wfdsa.org/global-statistics

FAST FACTS

2024 Global Retail Sales: $163.9 billion (essentially flat from 2023)

Top 10 Markets:

U.S. Germany China Korea Malaysia Japan Brazil Mexico France Taiwan

21 markets posted sales of $1 billion or more, accounting for 92% of global sales





Key Sectors: Wellness, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Household Goods & Durables





Wellness, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Household Goods & Durables Independent Contractors: 104.3 million (up 0.1%); 72.1% female.

Correction: An earlier version of this release incorrectly displayed the "Top 10 Markets" list.

