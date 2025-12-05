More Than Just Sound. Get The Crowd Moving with JBL PartyBox 720

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / JBL unveils the new JBL PartyBox 720, with a huge 800W of powerful JBL Pro Sound and AI Sound Boost combined to deliver high quality sound and deep bass, no matter the volume. Take the party indoors or outdoors with a next-gen dynamic light show, wider, sturdier wheels, and an ergonomic handle. Plus, it comes with an extra battery, so you can keep the tunes playing even when you're not plugged in. Add JBL PartyBox 720 to your guest list to keep the vibes going, all party long.

JBL PartyBox 720

Powerful sound with big bass

Feel every beat of the 800W power as two 9" woofers pump out clean, precise bass even at top volume. AI Sound Boost takes it to the next level, optimizing performance in real-time to make your favorite songs sound even better, no matter how loud you take it. Connect PartyBox 720 to another PartyBox 720 to create stereo or to any other Auracast-enabled speaker to create even a wall of sound.

With ground-shaking sound big enough to fill a basketball court, its upgraded to a multi-sensory experience with a captivating light show. Switch from starry to strobe depending on the vibe, and sync to your soundtrack to put a real show on for your guests. Own your party vibe with full sound and light customization through the JBL PartyBox App.

Made to party, built to last

Hosting your party indoors, out in the garden, or both? Now with wider, sturdier wheels and an improved ergonomic integrated handle, PartyBox 720 is made to move with you.

Need to go for longer? Extend your playtime with dual replaceable batteries that offer up to 15 hours of playtime each, plus 2 more hours with 10 minutes of Fast Charging.

The JBL PartyBox 720 will be officially available starting mid-December at RM4,999, through all the official website, Lazada and Shopee.

Key features

Superior JBL Pro Sound with 800W RMS power output, two 9" woofers and two 30mm dome tweeters for clean, deep bass and crystal-clear highs

AI Sound Boost forintelligent audio processing with more power and less distortion

Dynamic lightshow that transforms any party with starry lights and strobe effects - all synced to the beat

Ergonomic integrated handle and wider, sturdy wheels to easily move the party from one room to another

Battery ready: Up to 15 hours of playtime, plus an extra 2 hours from 10 mins of Fast Charging with easy-to-swap replaceable batteries (2x JBL Battery 600 included)

Seamless high quality audio connectivity from any devicevia Combo Jack-XLR

Auracast TM for easy multi-speaker or stereo pairing

IPX4 splashproof

JBL PartyBox App for full sound and light customization

2 XLR inputs bring live talent into the mix by connecting a microphone, guitar or DJ console

###

