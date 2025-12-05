Das Instrument UNVA US9047677045 UNILEVER ADR/1 LS-,031111 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.12.2025The instrument UNVA US9047677045 UNILEVER ADR/1 LS-,031111 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 08.12.2025Das Instrument TOTA US89151E1091 TOTALENERGIE SPONS. ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.12.2025The instrument TOTA US89151E1091 TOTALENERGIE SPONS. ADR 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 08.12.2025Das Instrument UNVB GB00B10RZP78 UNILEVER PLC LS-,031111 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.12.2025The instrument UNVB GB00B10RZP78 UNILEVER PLC LS-,031111 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 08.12.2025Das Instrument TH92 SE0023615885 EMBRACER GROUP AB B O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.12.2025The instrument TH92 SE0023615885 EMBRACER GROUP AB B O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 08.12.2025Das Instrument 1CO DE000A40KY26 COVESTRO AG O.N. Z.VERK. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.12.2025The instrument 1CO DE000A40KY26 COVESTRO AG O.N. Z.VERK. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 08.12.2025Das Instrument BLON CH0012410517 BALOISE HLDG NA SF 0,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.12.2025The instrument BLON CH0012410517 BALOISE HLDG NA SF 0,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 08.12.2025