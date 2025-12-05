Janus Henderson ICAV - Dividend Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 05
[02/12/2025]
Tabula ICAV
Dividend Declaration
Final distribution for the period to 04th December 2025
Announcement Date: 04/12/2025
Ex Date : 11/12/2025
Record Date: 12/12/2025
Payment Date: 05/01/2026
|Funds
|ISIN Code
|Currency
|Rate
|Janus Henderson EUR AAA CLO Active Core UCITS ETF - EUR Dist.
|LU2941599164
|EUR
|0.0612
|Janus Henderson EUR AAA CLO Active Core UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Dist.
|LU2941599834
|GBP
|0.0627
|Janus Henderson USD AAA CLO Active Core UCITS ETF - USD Dist.
|LU2994520935
|USD
|0.1098
|Janus Henderson USD AAA CLO Active Core UCITS ETF - GBP hedged Dist.
|LU2994521669
|GBP
|0.1109
