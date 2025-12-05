Anzeige
Freitag, 05.12.2025
Das Timing könnte nicht besser sein - Durchbruchsjahr 2026 für Myriad
05.12.2025 08:06 Uhr
Janus Henderson ICAV - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 05

[02/12/2025]

Tabula ICAV

Dividend Declaration

Final distribution for the period to 04th December 2025

Announcement Date: 04/12/2025

Ex Date : 11/12/2025

Record Date: 12/12/2025

Payment Date: 05/01/2026

Funds ISIN Code Currency Rate
Janus Henderson EUR AAA CLO Active Core UCITS ETF - EUR Dist. LU2941599164 EUR 0.0612
Janus Henderson EUR AAA CLO Active Core UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Dist. LU2941599834 GBP 0.0627
Janus Henderson USD AAA CLO Active Core UCITS ETF - USD Dist. LU2994520935 USD 0.1098
Janus Henderson USD AAA CLO Active Core UCITS ETF - GBP hedged Dist. LU2994521669 GBP 0.1109

