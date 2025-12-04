Nano Dimension Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) ("Nano Dimension", "Nano", or the "Company"), a leader in digital manufacturing solutions, today announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Shareholders approved all proposals presented at the meeting, reflecting strong support for the Company's Board, executive leadership team and strategic direction. The Company will file Form 6-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which will include additional details.

Bob Pons, Board Chairman, commented, "Our shareholders have demonstrated confidence in the Company's leadership and strategic priorities by approving all proposals at the Annual General Meeting. This approval ensures continuity of governance at a pivotal time for Nano Dimension. Since stepping into his role in September, Dave, along with the executive team, has acted quickly to increase transparency, strengthen operational discipline and advance our strategic initiatives. We are also pleased to welcome Phillip Borenstein to the Board, whose expertise and insight will contribute to the Board's governance and long-term strategy. With strengthened leadership and a more disciplined operating model, we anticipate entering 2026 with momentum, focused on transparency, operational execution and maximizing value for our shareholders."

David Stehlin, Chief Executive Officer, added, "I am grateful for the trust our shareholders have placed in Nano Dimension. In just under three months as CEO, our focus has been on improving visibility, streamlining operations, and implementing disciplined processes to position the Company for sustainable growth. Our recent initiatives reflect tangible progress in a short period and demonstrate our commitment to delivering value for our shareholders. Looking forward to 2026, we will continue executing with discipline and evaluating all strategic options to maximize shareholder value while advancing the Company's operational and strategic priorities."

Building on this momentum, the Company has taken several steps to strengthen its operations, improve transparency and position itself for sustainable growth.

Key Initiatives Driving Progress:

Meaningful Cost Reductions: Management has implemented measures to streamline operations, reduce costs and improve overall efficiency.

Management has implemented measures to streamline operations, reduce costs and improve overall efficiency. Share Repurchases: The Company has executed significant repurchases, reflecting confidence in the intrinsic value of Nano Dimension by both the Board and executive team.

The Company has executed significant repurchases, reflecting confidence in the intrinsic value of Nano Dimension by both the Board and executive team. Financial Guidance: For the first time in recent history, Nano Dimension provided guidance to increase transparency and visibility into expected performance.

For the first time in recent history, Nano Dimension provided guidance to increase transparency and visibility into expected performance. Strategic Alternatives Process: A structured, data-driven review of all alternatives is underway with support from Guggenheim Securities and Houlihan Lokey, aiming to maximize shareholder value.





These initiatives reinforce the Company's focus on execution, transparency and shareholder value as we approach 2026.

About Nano Dimension Ltd.

Driven by strong trends in onshoring, national security, and increasing product customization, Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) delivers advanced Digital Manufacturing technologies to the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical devices industries, enabling rapid deployment of high-mix, low-volume production with IP security and sustainable manufacturing practices. For more information, please visit https://www.nano-di.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding Nano's future growth, strategic plan and value to shareholders, and all other statements other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that Nano intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Such statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the current expectations of Nano, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this communication are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nano's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 12, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this communication.

