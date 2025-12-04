Anzeige
NanoXplore Inc.: NanoXplore Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or the "Corporation") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") in person on December 4, 2025. All resolutions were adopted by the shareholders. During the Meeting, Rocco Marinaccio, newly appointed CEO of the Corporation, shared a presentation on NanoXplore. Such presentation can be found on NanoXplore's website in the Investors section under Events and Presentation at www.nanoxplore.ca and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca-

Altogether, 104,119,646 shares (60.99% of outstanding common shares) were accounted for at the Meeting. As part of the formal proceedings, the Corporation's shareholders elected the Board of Directors and approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent auditor of the Corporation. The complete voting results from the Meeting are presented below.

Election of Directors

The Board of Directors fixed at nine the number of directors of the Corporation to be elected at the Meeting. Each of the nine nominees listed in the Management Information Circular was elected as a director of NanoXplore. All of the nominee directors were already members of the Board of Directors of the Corporation.

NomineeVotes ForVotes Against
- - - -
Rob Wildeboer101,232,13799,90497,4500.96
Soroush Nazarpour101,263,91499,93565,6730.065
Arinder S. Mahal101,213,04499.885116,5430.115
Joseph G. Peter101,201,77899.874127,8090.126
Catherine Loubier101,223,57799.895%106,0100.105
Jesse C.H. Stanley101,202,86799.875%126,7200.125
Hélène V. Gagnon101,196,87099,869132,7170.131

Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was reappointed as auditor of NanoXplore until the close of the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Votes ForVotes Withheld
- - - -
103,938,92499.826180,7220.174

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. Also, the Corporation provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene-enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the Electric Vehicle and grid storage markets. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Switzerland.

For further information, please contact:

Pierre Yves Terrisse
Vice-President Corporate Development
pyterrisse@nanoXplore.ca
Tel: 1 438 476-1965


