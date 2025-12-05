Australian solar distributor OSW Group has enhanced its free solar, battery design and installation business tool, GreenSketch version 3.0 with new AI-powered features, that simplify and accelerate workflows.From pv magazine Australia Keeping up with consumer demand for residential battery installations is a fit-for-purpose task for the free, OSW Group's rooftop solar and battery design and installation business tool GreenSketch AI 3.0. Upgraded with new features to complement an installer's ability to automatically detect and refine real roofs with precision to determine installation suitability ...

