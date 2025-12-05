DJ Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF USD Acc (C50U LN) Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Dec-2025 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 175.1343 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 218851 CODE: C50U LN ISIN: LU1681047400 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681047400 Category Code: NAV TIDM: C50U LN LEI Code: 549300BAK8X881YKGS43 Sequence No.: 410451 EQS News ID: 2240900 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 05, 2025 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)