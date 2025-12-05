DJ Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C) (EAHG LN) Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Dec-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 04-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 48.0879 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9222 CODE: EAHG LN ISIN: LU2368674045 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2368674045 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EAHG LN LEI Code: 213800MNGINQA3GWTZ79 Sequence No.: 410497 EQS News ID: 2240992 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

