DJ Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc (EART LN) Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Dec-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 7.4511 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31357498 CODE: EART LN ISIN: LU2356220926 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EART LN LEI Code: 549300JJ88530HI0FM17 Sequence No.: 410498 EQS News ID: 2240994

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2025 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)