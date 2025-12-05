DJ Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) (ESDU LN) Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Dec-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 04-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 66.5733 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1395265 CODE: ESDU LN ISIN: LU2059756598 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2059756598 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESDU LN LEI Code: 549300T9XW2XYJW1RS43 Sequence No.: 410512 EQS News ID: 2241022 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2241022&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2025 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)