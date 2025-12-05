DJ Amundi MSCI Millennials UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Millennials UCITS ETF Acc (GENY LN) Amundi MSCI Millennials UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Dec-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Millennials UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.1494 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2076343 CODE: GENY LN ISIN: LU2023678449 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678449 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GENY LN LEI Code: 213800YM4X4Y6L955761 Sequence No.: 410522 EQS News ID: 2241042 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

