Hemnet Group AB: Hemnet launches strategic initiatives for the early phase of home sales - strengthens the value for sellers, buyers, and real estate agents

Hemnet Group AB (publ) ("Hemnet") launches two initiatives to strengthen Hemnet's role in the early stages of the sales process, in light of a housing market shaped by new conditions and changed consumer behaviours. The model "Sell first, pay later" lowers the threshold for publishing homes earlier on Hemnet and is introduced as a new offering for customers who choose Hemnet all the way. In parallel, cooperation with the real estate agent industry is deepened through strategic chain-level partnerships.

The new initiatives are a response to a changing customer behaviour and a housing market that is evolving, where the pre-market phase has taken on a larger role-resulting in a more fragmented and less transparent supply. By lowering the threshold for early publication, while also deepening collaboration with the real estate agent industry through strategic partnerships with chains and franchisors, Hemnet is strengthening its role in the early phase and creating better conditions for sellers, buyers and agents to leverage the full value of the platform.

"The changes in the housing market are placing new demands on what a modern property platform should deliver. Our job is to keep developing Hemnet so that sellers, buyers and agents get maximum value throughout the entire sales process. We see that early exposure drives stronger interest and creates better conditions for a successful sale. By combining an offer that lowers the threshold for early publication with deeper, chain-level collaboration, we help more homes become visible earlier on Hemnet-where the largest audience is-making supply more accessible to more buyers and strengthening efficiency and transparency in the market," says Jonas Gustafsson, CEO of Hemnet.

"Sell first, pay later" lowers the threshold for early publication

The changed market dynamics of recent years, where behavior has shifted towards selling first and buying later, has led to more homes being published later on Hemnet. This means that sellers risk missing out on important product values, including "Upcoming", which is included in all listing packages and which has recently been enhanced to strengthen the value of early exposure on Hemnet.

To lower the threshold for early publication, Hemnet has run a pilot during the autumn where home sellers can test the option of paying for the listing only when and if the home is sold. The pilot has been very well received by both agents and sellers and shows that the decision to choose Hemnet as a marketing channel becomes easier - and is taken earlier.

Against the background of the positive results, "Sell first, pay later" is now being launched broadly during the first part of 2026. The offer is aimed at customers who choose Hemnet throughout the entire sales process and means that the seller only pays for the listing if and when the property is sold. The rollout will be phased, starting in Stockholm in February, followed by Västra Götaland in March and the rest of the country in April. The offer applies when the listing is published within two days of the property first being posted on the agent's own website. Existing payment options remain, where direct payment at purchase, regardless of listing package, continues to be the lowest-priced option.

Hemnet enters into the first strategic partnerships at chain level

In parallel with the launch of "Sell first, pay later," Hemnet strengthens its cooperation with the real estate agent industry linked to the pre-market phase through new strategic chain-level partnership agreements. The partnerships are based on Hemnet being a recommended partner throughout the entire sales process, on a non-exclusive basis, and include a number of partner values primarily focused on brand-building and marketing. Where the collaboration contributes to an increase in the share of upcoming listings on Hemnet, the agreements also include a performance-based compensation. Three partnership agreements have already been signed with leading players in the industry, and further discussions are ongoing. Hemnet is now opening the offer to all chains and brand owners on equal terms.

"We are delighted by the trust shown by leading players in the real estate agent industry, and proud that we can now enter into these important partnerships. We see great potential in working together with the industry to strengthen the early phase of the sales process and contribute to a more transparent pre-market - while also opening up entirely new opportunities for our partners to stand out and achieve greater impact from their brand and strategy through the strength of Hemnet's platform. This is an important step in how we collaborate with real estate agent chains, and we look forward to welcoming more value-creating partnerships," says Jonas Gustafsson.

