Cint Group AB: Cint's CFO Niels Boon to leave the company

Cint today announced that CFO Niels Boon will be transitioning out of his role after successfully having strengthened the company's financial foundation.

To ensure continuity, Niels will remain with the company for the next six months to guide the transition and support a smooth handover, working closely with the finance team and broader leadership. Cint's operations, priorities, and day-to-day business remain unchanged.

"I'm grateful for having led this exceptional team through the journey so far," said Niels. "Over the coming months, I will be helping Cint to ensure a steady transition."

"I would like to thank Niels for his contributions. His key achievements include reshaping the cost structure, modernizing financial operations, and securing a fortified balance sheet through refinancing. We wish him well in his next endeavors." says Patrick Comer, CEO of Cint.

About Cint

Cint is a global leader in research and measurement technology connecting brands, researchers, academics, or anyone with a question, to a network of over 800 suppliers representing millions of engaged respondents in 130+ countries. The Cint Exchange empowers users to gather insights at scale to build business strategies, develop research-enabled solutions, publish credible research, and more. Lucid Measurement by Cint, our advanced set of media measurement solutions, gives advertisers, media owners, and agencies the tools to measure the effectiveness and brand lift of cross-channel advertising campaigns in real time to optimize media performance while campaigns are live. Both products leverage Cint's global network of suppliers including panel providers, mobile apps, loyalty programs, and other online communities. These companies use our audience monetization tools to monetize their communities by matching them to survey opportunities.

At Cint, we're feeding the world's curiosity.

Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (STO: CINT), has a global workforce of over 700. Cint has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, New Orleans, Singapore, Gurgaon, and Sydney, among other locations.