Consumers prioritise holistic wellbeing amid financial constraints

India and Brazil are growing nearly three times faster than China and the US, after factoring inflation

FMCG sales will see a 5.3% CAGR in current value terms over 2025-2029

Despite ongoing financial concerns and cost-of-living pressures, the FMCG market is expected to grow by 4.6% by the end of 2025, driven largely by price-led value gains, according to data analytics company, Euromonitor International.

Price sensitivity continues to shape consumer behaviour, even as inflation eases. Shoppers are seeking greater value through private label products, affordable retailers and loyalty schemes.

Citing the latest findings on FMCG insights from Euromonitor International's Passport knowledge hub, Zora Milenkovic, research director of food, drink and inhaling insights at Euromonitor International, said: "In a climate of economic and political uncertainty, consumers are taking charge, seeking products that not only offer value but also support their personal wellbeing. Brands must respond with meaningful innovation, authentic engagement and omnichannel presence to stay relevant and build lasting trust."

Empowering lifelong wellbeing

In mature markets, future growth will rely on adding value through innovative products or formats. Consumers are prioritising mental and physical wellbeing, with longevity and healthy ageing appealing across generations.

Younger generations are adopting healthier habits but face unique risks. Leveraging entry-level longevity concepts that foster long-term habit building and prioritise emotional fitness is crucial for this cohort.

For midlife consumers, this stage is a critical turning point for shifting to proactive age management, refining existing habits and introducing advanced interventions to optimise biological performance.

Older consumers can benefit from building new habits by reframing the ageing narrative from cure to prevention, focusing on physical health and long-term cognitive resilience.

Anna Ward, senior consultant for research at Euromonitor International, said: "By recognising underserved needs across the lifecycle, businesses can unlock further value by empowering consumers to make better choices, adopt healthier habits and build routines that support early-stage prevention, optimise healthy years and enable active ageing later in life."

Emerging market momentum

India and Brazil are driving FMCG growth in emerging markets, fuelled by rising disposable incomes and demand for both local and premium brands.

India is set to be the fastest-growing major economy in 2025, with household disposable income projected to rise 44% by 2029, far outpacing the global average.

Urbanisation, a youthful population, and lifestyle shifts are boosting demand across categories like laundry care, sun care, coffee, dairy alternatives and soft drinks. Indian consumers' appetite for premium and luxury experiences adds further opportunity, though global trade tensions remain a watchpoint.

