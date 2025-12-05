Sicily has launched a significant funding window for companies to install photovoltaic systems and battery storage, with preliminary applications due between 15 December 2025 and 13 February 2026.From pv magazine Italy The Italian island of Sicily has allocated €246 million ($286.7 million) to support the installation of photovoltaic systems and battery storage within local enterprises, as part of the Pr Fesr Sicilia 2021-2027 programme. The measure sits within Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform (STEP) notice, which is designed to back productive and industrial investments in digital technologies, ...

