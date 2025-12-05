The two-terminal perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell was fabricated through a chemical polishing method that selectively removes residual lead(II)iodide from the perorvskite film in the top cell. This targeted interfacial engineering improved uniformity and stability, enabling a certified 31.71% efficiency and enhanced long-term performance.A group of researchers led by China's Northwestern Polytechnical University has developed a two-terminal (2T) perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell through an interfacial engineering strategy that removes the residual lead(II)iodide (PbI2) from the wide-bandgap ...

