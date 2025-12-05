In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that solar irradiance levels were well below average in western and northern United States in November, while southern parts of the country and Mexico enjoyed strong positive anomalies.Irradiance patterns across North America in November showed a stark east-west divide, according to analysis using the Solcast API. The southeastern United States and Mexico recorded strong positive anomalies, while the western regions endured persistent cloud cover and heavy rainfall, driving irradiances well below average. Seasonal forecasts ...

