The U.S. based manufacturer has completed certification of its latest adhesive-free, fluorine-free backsheet.U.S.-based solar materials manufacturer Endurans Solar has announced its new HP D15T transparent backsheet for utility-scale bifacial projects. "Our unique US-manufactured backsheets provide domestic module manufacturers with enhanced supply chain stability and give developers the ability to increase their domestic content ratio, allowing for vital strategic advantage for projects targeting Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) tax credit adders and US government procurement requirements," said ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...