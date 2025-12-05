An international team of researchers completed a preliminary techno-economic study on the global potential for offshore floating PV (OFPV). The results provide project cost benchmarking, country-specific economic assumptions, and a global assessement of offshore solar's levelized cost of electricity (LCOE).An international team led by researchers from the Australian environmental and energy-focused unit of RINA Consulting, part of Italy-based RINA, has analyzed offshore FPV (OFPV) resources worldwide based on technical feasibility, energy production, and costs in an effort to provide estimates ...

