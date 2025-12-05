OPTIML AG: Optiml 'Award-Winning Decision Intelligence Platform Secures Major Real Estate Client Wins'

Optiml's global award-winning Real Estate Decision Intelligence platform is expanding its impact across Europe and the US as several leading real estate investment managers and consultants select Optiml to advance their data-driven Net Zero, decarbonisation, and financial performance strategies

LONDON and ZURICH, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PATRIZIA, a global real assets investment manager, Westbridge Advisory and its subsidiary agradblue, the BEWAG pension fund (PK der BEWAG), Telesto Strategy (US), Longevity Partners (US), and pom+ Consulting have all chosen Optiml as their real estate decision intelligence provider. These organisations will integrate Optiml's REDI platform into various aspects of their investment, transaction, fund, asset management, and sustainability workflows to accelerate science-based Net Zero planning and capital efficiency.

Strengthening the Shift to Data-Driven Decarbonisation and Performance

Optiml's platform is enabling real estate investors to:

Develop portfolio-wide and asset-specific decarbonisation strategies

Build capital-efficient Capex plans that support financial and sustainability fund targets

Enhance underwriting with combined financial, technical, and sustainability intelligence

Mitigate risks linked to stranded assets, brown discounts, and regulatory compliance

Increase transparency around the link between sustainability measures and financial returns

These latest mandates underscore the industry's move: climate performance and financial outcomes are viewed as directly linked, and empowered by new digital capabilities.

PATRIZIA: Scaling Optiml Across pan-European Portfolios

PATRIZIA will embed Optiml's platform into relevant funds, assets, transactions, and sustainability-focused projects, supporting more rigorous budgeting, Capex allocation, and retrofit strategies, as well as support cross-functional alignment across its business lines.

The Pension Fund of BEWAG: Advancing Institutional Investment

The Pension Fund of BEWAG deployed Optiml's REDI platform to accelerate decarbonisation and value creation across its pension fund portfolio, ensuring alignment with EU regulations and ensuring long-term stable financial returns for its stakeholders.

Additional New Clients: US and Europe

Other new clients include US-based Telesto Strategy, Westbridge Advisory and its subsidiary agradblue, Longevity Partners, and pom+ Consulting, bringing Optiml's award-winning decision intelligence to a wider international audience and a broader set of real asset and investment mandates.

Optiml: Driving the Industry Forward

Real estate accounts for nearly 40% of global energy-related emissions. Optiml's REDI platform solves the main challenge of where to allocate Capex, which buildings to hold, sell or retrofit, and thereby enables efficient capital allocation and consistent, scalable decarbonisation across complex portfolios across asset classes and geographies, optimizing for financial and sustainability outcomes.

Nico Dehnert, Co-Founder & CCO of Optiml, stated: "PATRIZIA and PK der BEWAG are among Europe's most forward-thinking asset managers. Together, we are demonstrating that the future of real estate lies in data-driven intelligence, where sustainability and financial value creation work hand in hand."

Dr. Evan Petkov, Co-Founder & CEO of Optiml, stated: "The important work of our real estate consulting partners, namely Longevity Partners (US/Europe), Westbridge Advisory and its subsidiary agradblue, pom+ Consulting (DACH), and Telesto Strategy (US) enables accurate and reliable business cases for sustainability in the built environment. We are proud to partner with them to accelerate innovative approaches to investment and decarbonization strategies."

About Optiml:

Optiml is a technology company and creator of the global award-winning Real Estate Decision Intelligence platform (REDI). Optiml enables investors, fund managers, and asset owners to plan and execute CRREM-aligned decarbonisation strategies, fund-level CAPEX plans, and transaction underwriting decisions that align CO2 reduction with financial performance.

Learn more: www.optiml.com

Press Contact:

Optiml: Peter Panayi, Global Head of Go-To-Market | ppanayi@optiml.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839368/Optiml.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2824595/5648983/Optiml_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/optiml-award-winning-decision-intelligence-platform-secures-major-real-estate-client-wins-302633947.html