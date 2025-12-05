Halyk Bank reported a 13.8% y-o-y increase in net interest income in Q325 with a sustained high net interest margin (NIM) of 7.1% versus 7.3% in Q324 and robust loan book growth of 19.7% y-o-y (8.2% ytd). Combined with good cost discipline (the cost-to-income ratio (CIR) was 16.3% in Q325 vs 16.1% in Q324), this allowed the company to maintain an ROE above 30% (34.3% in Q325 on an annualised basis). Halyk preserved a strong capital base with a CET-1, Tier-1 and total capital ratio of 17.4% at end-September 2025 (with an indicative FY26e target of 17-19%) and local capital ratios of 18.3% versus the regulatory requirement for total capital (k2) of 12.0%. We believe this provides the bank with a solid balance sheet to continue delivering attractive dividends (its payout from FY24 earnings of KZT50.64 per share represents a c 16% yield based on the current share price). We note that Halyk's majority shareholder (ALMEX Holding Group) recently sold a 7.6% stake at a price per common share and global depository receipt (GDR) of KZT298.66 and $23.0, respectively, to improve the liquidity of Halyk's shares and broaden the shareholder register. It retained a majority stake and declared full commitment to the bank's long-term success.

