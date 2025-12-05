Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Microinsurance Market Growing at 6% CAGR to 2030 as North America Leads and Digital Access Expands, Says a 2025 Mordor Intelligence Report

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the microinsurance market is valued at USD 73.76 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 98.56 billion by 2030 advancing at a 5.97% CAGR. Growth is being fueled by rising mobile money use, inclusive-finance regulations, and insurtech innovations that reduce distribution hurdles. Digital platforms continue to outpace traditional agents as customers seek simpler onboarding. Commercial insurers expand affordable offerings, partner-agent models provide crucial local reach, and Asia-Pacific leads incremental growth. With protection gaps still wide, demand for parametric, embedded, and AI-supported microinsurance solutions remains strong.

Regional Market Outlook

North America's insurance landscape is evolving, shaped by stronger financial-inclusion initiatives and regulatory shifts that aim to broaden access to coverage. California's push to ensure basic protection for residents in high-risk zones underscores the growing need for better wildfire preparedness. At the same time, the concentration of the U.S. health insurance market is opening opportunities for flexible micro-insurance products beyond traditional employer plans. Meanwhile, Canada's supportive fintech ecosystem and Mexico's progress in open-data frameworks are helping accelerate innovation across the region.

Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is quickly becoming one of the most dynamic insurance markets. The rapid rise of digital wallets is transforming how people access and manage financial services, and insurtech companies are gaining strong traction. Regulators across the region are also encouraging broader coverage and simplified digital policy management. The growth of the gig economy is driving demand for embedded, on-the-go protection, while faster approval processes in countries like Indonesia are enabling insurers to innovate and roll out new products more efficiently.

Major Drivers of the Microinsurance Market

Climate-Focused Parametric Coverage

Parametric microinsurance is reshaping how climate risks are handled, replacing lengthy loss assessments with automated, data-driven triggers that speed up payouts and build customer confidence. Its adoption is widening, especially in climate-vulnerable regions, helped by cooperative networks that extend protection to farmers through weather-linked settlements. Global insurers are also experimenting with new applications, such as covering gaps in sustainability and carbon-related commitments. With AI improving hazard modeling and reducing uncertainty, parametric products are becoming easier to price and more accessible, opening the door for wider use in underserved communities.

Mobile-Enabled Access to Insurance

Mobile money is becoming a powerful gateway to first-time insurance access, bringing payments, identification, and policy servicing together on a single device. As adoption grows across emerging markets, insurers are gaining a direct and affordable route to low-income customers. App-based, contextual products are proving especially effective, turning everyday digital activity into meaningful protection. In regions where traditional insurance presence is limited, handset-first delivery is lowering acquisition costs and making mass-market coverage more sustainable for providers.

Key Market Segments Driving Growth

By Model Type

Partner-Agent Model

Full-Service Model

By Product Type

Life (Credit-Life, Term, Funeral)

Health & Hospital Cash

Property & Crop

Accident & Disability

Livestock & Index-based Agriculture

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales (Agent / Branch)

Financial Institutions & MFIs

Digital

By Provider

Commercial Insurers

Cooperative & Mutual Insurers

Aid-/Government-supported Schemes

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Overview - Microinsurance Industry

Study Period 2019-2030 Market Size Forecast USD 98.56 billion (2030) Industry Expansion CAGR of 5.97% during 2025-2030 Largest Market North America continues to dominate the global market Fastest Growing Market for 2025-2030 Asia-Pacific projected to witness the fastest growth rate

Microinsurance Companies

Allianz SE

AXA SA

Zurich Insurance Group

American International Group (AIG)

Hollard Insurance Company

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

Ping An Insurance

MAPFRE SA

Manulife Financial

Prudential plc

Sun Life Financial

Blue Marble Microinsurance

BIMA (Milvik)

MicroEnsure (Turaco)

Britam Holdings

Pioneer Life (Philippines)

Banco do Nordeste do Brasil

CLIMBS Life & General Insurance Co-op

