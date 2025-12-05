Solar developer Energeia AS has been granted a license to build, own and operate a 46 MW agrivoltaic project in Norway, set to become the country's largest solar site to date.Norwegian solar company Energeia AS has been granted a concession agreement from the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate for a 46 MW agrivoltaic project. Under the terms of the agreement, Energeia will build, own and operate the Seval Skog project for a 30-year period. The project will be developed on 72 hectares of land owned by the municipality of Gjovik, eastern Norway. It is set to feature a single-axis ...

