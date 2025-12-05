Unisys Corporation: Unisys Wins Two Gold Awards for Customer Experience Excellence

The company was honored for the Pan-European Contact Operation and Outsourced Contact Center at the European Contact Centre and Customer Support Association's Gala

LONDON and BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) received two Gold Awards at the 2025 European Contact Centre and Customer Support Association (ECCCSA) Best Customer Experience Annual Awards. The company was recognized as "Best Pan European Customer Contact Operation" and "Best Outsourced Contact Center of the Year" during the ECCCSA's awards celebration.

The Unisys Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS) team was recognized for delivering personalized service and leveraging innovative technology to enhance client experiences. The team's proactive approach and commitment to excellence have empowered Unisys to maintain industry-leading standards in customer service.

"We are extremely proud of this year's ECCCSA honors, which celebrate the exceptional work of our European team in a very competitive market," said Patrycja Sobera, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Workplace Solutions, Unisys. "Every day, our dedicated team works to deliver advanced digital workplace solutions that transform and engage employees in their dynamic environments."

This is the fourth consecutive year Unisys has earned a Gold recognition from ECCCSA, and it is the first time the company's DWS business has received two Gold Awards in one year. In 2024, Unisys received Gold for "Best Customer Experience Practice."

Now in its 25th year, the ECCCSA program is Europe's longest-running and most respected customer contact awards. Winners are selected through a rigorous judging process that recognizes innovation, operational efficiency, and commitment to customer service excellence.

Visit the ECCCSA website for more information on the award program and the complete list of 2025 winners. To learn more about how Unisys can help you optimize your digital workplace, visit Digital Workplace Solutions.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions - cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing - help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

