Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Timing könnte nicht besser sein - Durchbruchsjahr 2026 für Myriad
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YCM4 | ISIN: US9092143067 | Ticker-Symbol: USY1
Stuttgart
05.12.25 | 07:37
2,388 Euro
+1,83 % +0,043
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UNISYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNISYS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4002,43112:38
2,4002,43112:38
PR Newswire
05.12.2025 12:06 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Unisys Corporation: Unisys Wins Two Gold Awards for Customer Experience Excellence

The company was honored for the Pan-European Contact Operation and Outsourced Contact Center at the European Contact Centre and Customer Support Association's Gala

LONDON and BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) received two Gold Awards at the 2025 European Contact Centre and Customer Support Association (ECCCSA) Best Customer Experience Annual Awards. The company was recognized as "Best Pan European Customer Contact Operation" and "Best Outsourced Contact Center of the Year" during the ECCCSA's awards celebration.

Unisys Logo

The Unisys Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS) team was recognized for delivering personalized service and leveraging innovative technology to enhance client experiences. The team's proactive approach and commitment to excellence have empowered Unisys to maintain industry-leading standards in customer service.

"We are extremely proud of this year's ECCCSA honors, which celebrate the exceptional work of our European team in a very competitive market," said Patrycja Sobera, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Workplace Solutions, Unisys. "Every day, our dedicated team works to deliver advanced digital workplace solutions that transform and engage employees in their dynamic environments."

This is the fourth consecutive year Unisys has earned a Gold recognition from ECCCSA, and it is the first time the company's DWS business has received two Gold Awards in one year. In 2024, Unisys received Gold for "Best Customer Experience Practice."

Now in its 25th year, the ECCCSA program is Europe's longest-running and most respected customer contact awards. Winners are selected through a rigorous judging process that recognizes innovation, operational efficiency, and commitment to customer service excellence.

Visit the ECCCSA website for more information on the award program and the complete list of 2025 winners. To learn more about how Unisys can help you optimize your digital workplace, visit Digital Workplace Solutions.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions - cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing - help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 1205/10034
Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.
UIS-C

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2301438/Unisys_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unisys-wins-two-gold-awards-for-customer-experience-excellence-302633701.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.