Freitag, 05.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Timing könnte nicht besser sein - Durchbruchsjahr 2026 für Myriad
05.12.2025 12:06 Uhr
Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited - Block listing Interim Review

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 05

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 5 December 2025

Name of applicant:

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

Name of scheme:

General purposes block listing June 2025

Period of return:

From:

6 June 2025

To:

5 December 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

25,000,000 - this is the initial six monthly return since the above named scheme became effective on 6 June 2025

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

N/A

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.6):

20,784,881

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

4,215,119

Name of contact:

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone number of contact:

Telephone: 01534 700000


