Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited - Block listing Interim Review
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 05
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 5 December 2025
Name of applicant:
Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
Name of scheme:
General purposes block listing June 2025
Period of return:
From:
6 June 2025
To:
5 December 2025
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
25,000,000 - this is the initial six monthly return since the above named scheme became effective on 6 June 2025
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
N/A
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.6):
20,784,881
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
4,215,119
Name of contact:
Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone number of contact:
Telephone: 01534 700000