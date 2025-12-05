Dunia Innovations GmbH: Dunia Innovations Strengthens Its Leadership With Industry Pioneer Dr. Dirk Demuth

Industry pioneer joins Dunia, further strengthening its commercial and strategic capabilities.

BERLIN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / Dunia, the company building the world's most advanced autonomous labs for materials discovery, today announced that Dr. Dirk Demuth has joined as Senior Advisor and Head of Corporate Development.

Dr. Demuth is widely regarded as one of the architects of modern industrial experimentation. He co-founded and led hte GmbH, setting the benchmark for high-throughput industrial R&D. At BASF, he held senior leadership roles across catalysis, process innovation, and global operations, and most recently helped drive Redwood Materials' European expansion.

"After decades accelerating industrial R&D, you recognize when something fundamentally new emerges," said Dr. Demuth. "Dunia is exactly that: Autonomous labs, AI-native workflows, real-world data at unprecedented scale.This is the next wave of materials innovation. Joining this team is the logical step."

In his role, Dr. Demuth will expand Dunia's commercial reach, deepen strategic partnerships, and ensure discoveries translate into industrial products with economy-wide impact.

A Team Built for the Next Decade of Discovery

Dunia has become a global magnet for exceptional engineers, operators, and scientists with talent relocating to Berlin from as far as the Bay Area, to work on the hardest problems in materials discovery.

From its founding, Dunia has stood out for unifying disciplines that rarely collaborate this closely: AI researchers, robotics automation experts, computational scientists, hardware engineers, materials chemists, and industrial and commercial operators. Building an AI-native, full-stack materials discovery company requires fluency across all of these domains, and which are rarely found under one roof. That interdisciplinary cohesion is now one of Dunia's strongest competitive advantages.

"It is the privilege of a lifetime to work with Dirk," said Alexander Hammer, CEO and co-founder of Dunia. "He is a leading pioneer from the last major wave of accelerated materials development. The difference is that twenty years ago, we simply didn't have the maturity in robotics, compute, or AI to go further. Today, that stack is finally real, and the pace of progress is accelerating month by month. For the first time, the foundations exist to deliver breakthroughs in materials on timelines measured in weeks, not decades."

Hammer added: "Dirk not only strengthens our scientific and operational capabilities; he enhances our ability to commercialize what we discover. It's not enough to create hits in the lab, they must become products with real-world, GDP-level impact. With Dirk's experience, we are positioned to turn discoveries into industrial solutions at unprecedented scale."

About Dunia Innovations

Dunia builds the world's most advanced autonomous labs for materials discovery; an AI-native industrial stack designed to bridge the simulation-to-reality (Sim2Real) gap. Its platform, IRIS, merges robotics, multi-modal AI, and real-world experimentation to accelerate breakthroughs across energy, chemicals, and advanced manufacturing. Dunia's mission is to industrialize discovery and unlock a future of abundance.

Contact Information

Gonzalo Arenas

VP Operations

gonzalo@dunia.ai

+49 15560 431896





SOURCE: Dunia Innovations GmbH

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/dunia-innovations-strengthens-its-leadership-with-industry-pioneer-dr.-1114993