The new residential heat pump system can be configured modularly and requires less than 150 grams of refrigerant, which allows it to be installed indoors. The system integrates with M-Tec's energy management platform and supports multiple heat sources, photovoltaics, and battery storage.From pv magazine Germany Austrian manufacturer M-Tec has presented a new residential propane heat pump that offers a heating capacity of up to 26 kW and is suitable for indoor installation. The new product is designed for single-family homes, multi-family dwellings, and office buildings. Its flexible configuration ...

