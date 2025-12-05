BingX Introduces Recurring Buy to Help Users Ride Out Crypto Market Swings

PANAMA CITY, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, today announced the launch of Recurring Buy, a new spot-trading feature designed to help beginners enter the crypto market with ease and confidence in volatility. The feature automates crypto purchases at fixed intervals and flexible entry amounts, offering users a beginner-friendly method of building long-term positions without the need to time the market.

Recurring Buy allows users to automatically purchase selected cryptocurrencies at regular intervals, be it hourly, daily, weekly, or monthly, starting from 1 USDT, allowing users to build investments without trying to predict market bottoms or react to price swings. By spreading purchases over time, Recurring Buy helps balance the effects of price volatility and lowers the average cost of entry, making it a popular strategy for beginners and long-term holders who demand a simple but disciplined approach to asset accumulation.

"With Recurring Buy, we're giving new traders an easier way to participate in crypto without getting caught up in day-to-day price noise," said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX. "At BingX, we are dedicated to delivering a wide range of products for traders at every level, and this feature reinforces our commitment to supporting beginners with practical, accessible tools that help them build confidence and stay consistent in their trading journey."

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

