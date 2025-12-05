Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.: Ocean Power Technologies Attending the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. ("OPT" or "the Company") (NYSE American:OPTT) today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026.

Bob Powers, CFO of OPT will deliver a company presentation and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. Learn more about OPT at Home - Ocean Power Technologies.

Event Details:

3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

Atlantic City, NJ

January 28-29, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the OPT management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

About OPT

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets, including Merrows, which provides AI-capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. Our PowerBuoy platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V unmanned surface vehicles (USV's) and marine robotics services. The Company's headquarters is located in Monroe Township, New Jersey and has an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.

Media Contact:

Bob Powers

CFO

OPT

(609) 730-0400

rpowers@oceanpowertech.com

SOURCE: Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/ocean-power-technologies-attending-the-3rd-annual-dealflow-discovery-conference-1114866