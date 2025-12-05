Anzeige
Freitag, 05.12.2025
WKN: A2PFQU | ISIN: US6748705067 | Ticker-Symbol: RUOC
Tradegate
05.12.25 | 13:15
0,389 Euro
+2,78 % +0,011
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3790,39314:10
0,3740,38913:15
ACCESS Newswire
05.12.2025 14:02 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.: Ocean Power Technologies Attending the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. ("OPT" or "the Company") (NYSE American:OPTT) today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026.

Bob Powers, CFO of OPT will deliver a company presentation and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. Learn more about OPT at Home - Ocean Power Technologies.

Event Details:

  • 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

  • The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

  • Atlantic City, NJ

  • January 28-29, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the OPT management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

About OPT

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets, including Merrows, which provides AI-capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. Our PowerBuoy platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V unmanned surface vehicles (USV's) and marine robotics services. The Company's headquarters is located in Monroe Township, New Jersey and has an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.

Media Contact:

Bob Powers
CFO
OPT
(609) 730-0400
rpowers@oceanpowertech.com

SOURCE: Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/ocean-power-technologies-attending-the-3rd-annual-dealflow-discovery-conference-1114866

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.