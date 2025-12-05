Nostalgia, collaborations and affordability are driving the growth of the global toys and games market, bringing the market value to USD287 billion in 2025, according to data analytics company Euromonitor International.

According to Euromonitor International's World Market for Toys and Games 2025 report, toys and games are emerging as emotional anchors for consumers seeking comfort, nostalgia and connection amid global uncertainty. As a result, consumers are prioritising value and affordability.

The Asia Pacific region leads the toys and games market, accounting for 37% of the global market, followed by North America which makes up 30%. Globally, sales are expected to soar by 14% between 2024 and 2029, reaching USD317 billion.

Escapism and nostalgia fuel toys and games' growth

Adults are increasingly driving demand for toys and games, especially collectibles and nostalgia-driven products. This trend reflects a shift in perception where play is no longer just for children, but for 'kidults'.

Traditional toys and video games remain resilient despite global economic uncertainties, due to their affordability and emotional value, and consumers prioritise these categories as accessible forms of escapism.

Loo Wee Teck, global insight manager for toys and games at Euromonitor International, said: "Amidst global challenges and financial strain, consumers are increasingly finding comfort and nostalgia in their childhood toys and discovering social connection. Video games sales are set to be the growth driver, but traditional toys remain resilient, especially in markets valuing tangible play."

Blind box collectibles trigger craze in Southeast Asia

The rise in popularity of blind boxes, especially in Southeast Asia, has been driven by a combination of strategic expansion, localisation and savvy marketing.

Notably, Chinese toy companies have carved out their own markets with differing strategies, seen in how the top Chinese toy brands expanded their footprint aggressively beyond China into Southeast Asia in 2023 and 2024 by opening numerous physical stores. Dolls and accessories have seen a spike in demand in Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore, with compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) of 113%, 102% and 57%, respectively, from 2023 to 2025.

These brands have also gained share through frequent blind box product drops, and collaborations add excitement and collectability, supported by affordability which adds appeal and keeps fans returning.

Expanding audiences through pop culture brand collaborations

Partnerships with brands have enabled toy companies to create new value and expand audiences. Often blending entertainment, fashion and gaming, such partnerships help generate additional revenues by licensing their IPs to fashion and sportswear brands, transforming characters into pop culture icons.

These partnerships also tap into nostalgia and fandom, allowing toy companies to reach broader consumer segments through streetwear, limited edition collections and athletic apparel. Such collaborations also reignite consumers' emotional connection to their childhood toys, helping to drive sales of physical toys.

