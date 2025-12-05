Eightcap supercharges global trading with Orbital's stablecoin payments infrastructure

Positioning stablecoins as the foundation of Eightcap's global trading ecosystem, the partnership supports more seamless and compliant funding and settlement in 120+ countries

LONDON, TALLINN, Estonia and GIBRALTAR, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital, the cross-border platform orchestrating payments across stablecoins and traditional rails, has deepened its partnership with global multi-asset broker Eightcap to power the next phase of its global growth. Eightcap is scaling its use of Orbital's stablecoin payment rails to support seamless and compliant funding and settlement across more than 120 countries, positioning stablecoins as the foundation of its global trading ecosystem.

Eightcap first partnered with Orbital in 2019 and integrated stablecoin payments into its trading platforms in 2020, years ahead of most regulated brokers. The integration manages payment friction and FX risk while enabling near-instant deposits and withdrawals across multiple blockchain networks. The partnership also supports Eightcap's broader embedded infrastructure ecosystem that allows crypto exchanges and fintechs to offer regulated derivatives trading to their users. Stablecoins now serve as the connective layer across this ecosystem, powering trader deposits, partner settlements and treasury flows.

Eightcap's next phase of growth focuses on expanding its network of embedded partnerships with major crypto exchanges and fintech platforms. Orbital will continue to provide the stablecoin rails supporting this expansion, enabling secure deposits, settlements and treasury flows as stablecoins become central to the trading experience.

"Eightcap recognised the potential of stablecoins early and executed on it decisively, with Orbital's infrastructure supporting that journey from the beginning," said Chris Mason, CEO of Orbital. "Together we've shown that cross-chain stablecoin payments can operate at scale, giving institutions the agility of crypto with enterprise-grade standards like SOC2 Type 2 and ISO 27001. By continuously integrating new blockchains and optimising transaction speed and costs, we are setting a new standard for scalable payments infrastructure."

"Our partnership with Orbital has given us the regulated infrastructure and reliability needed to support both B2C traders and B2B partners across emerging and established markets," said Patrick Murphy, Chief Operating Officer at Eightcap. "As we expand our embedded partnerships, stablecoins provide a secure and efficient way to fund and settle trading activity across our ecosystem."

Since launching stablecoin payments, Eightcap has seen usage grow to 10-20% of total deposits globally and up to 40% in key emerging markets such as LATAM and Southeast Asia, where access to traditional banking remains limited and demand for crypto funding is highest. This growth has been driven by the integration of faster, lower-cost blockchain networks including BNB Chain, Polygon, Tron and TON, further improving transaction speed and efficiency.

Important: Information provided herein is intended to inform eligible corporate customers about Orbital's services and does not constitute financial or investment advice. The availability of particular Orbital's services is subject to jurisdictional and regulatory limitations, compliance approval and signing of definitive service agreement. Orbital does not recommend buying or selling any particular digital assets and makes no representation on the suitability or reliability of any such asset. Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and carry significant risks, including potential total loss. Stablecoins carry risks related to issuer solvency, reserve adequacy, and evolving regulatory frameworks.

Orbital is the trading name representing the Pay Perform group of traditional financial and digital asset service providers. Regulatory status of Orbital's services differs per jurisdiction, and you may not be protected by government or regulatory protection schemes. Please see Legal Disclosures for more information or reach out to us at: hello@getorbital.com.

About Orbital group:

Orbital group is an award-winning global payment orchestration platform specialised in delivering secure, seamless and compliant stablecoin and traditional payments for enterprises. It equips B2B and B2C businesses with an all-in-one platform that offers named vIBANs, stablecoin wallets, and the ability to pay-in, payout, and exchange across all major stablecoins, traditional currencies, and over 80 exotic currencies interchangeably.

Founded in 2017, Orbital is the trading name representing the group of traditional financial and digital asset service providers: Pay Perform Limited - a Financial Conduct Authority authorised payment institution, Pay Perform (Gibraltar) Limited - an e-money issuer permissioned by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, Pay Perform Digital Limited a distributed ledger technology provider authorised by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, Pay Perform OÜ a virtual currency service provider authorised by Republic of Estonia Financial Intelligence Unit and Pay Perform Switzerland GmbH a member of VQF SRO, an officially recognised self-regulatory organisation (SRO) according to the Swiss Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Orbital's multi-jurisdictional licensing framework, combined with compliance with international security standards including SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001:2022, CSA TPC, and Cyber Essentials Plus, enables the platform to seamlessly unify both stablecoin and traditional currency payments on a global scale.

For more information about Orbital visit: www.getorbital.com.

About Eightcap:

Founded in 2015, Eightcap is a multi-regulated Australian fintech company providing a full suite of derivative products across traditional and digital asset markets. With regulatory licenses in the UK (FCA), Australia (ASIC), Bahamas (SCB), Cyprus (CySEC), UAE (MENA) and Seychelles (FSA). Eightcap serves both B2C and B2B clients through its trading solutions. Recognised as the Best Global CFD Broker by TradingView in 2024 and with a global team of over 300, Eightcap is focused on providing exceptional trading solutions for modern traders. From award-winning derivatives brokerage to customised trading solutions for businesses and enterprises.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722927/5658075/Orbital_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eightcap-supercharges-global-trading-with-orbitals-stablecoin-payments-infrastructure-302634086.html