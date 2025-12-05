New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + NYSE Becomes Exclusive Exchange Partner of LA-Based Video Podcast TBPN

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on December 5th

Stocks are little changed as investors digest fresh economic data, including the delayed September PCE report-considered the Fed's primary inflation gauge-released today ahead of next week's interest rate decision.

NYSE announced an exclusive partnership with TBPN, the popular daily tech show, making the Exchange its New York home and granting access to high-profile guests and events.

NYSE partner Endeavor concludes its annual event in NYC, featuring interviews with entrepreneurs on innovation and entrepreneurship, with content rolling out in the coming weeks.

Opening Bell

Brad Jacobs celebrates the launch of his new book, "How to Make a Few More Billion Dollars"

Closing Bell

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) celebrates leadership and growth in serving Wealth & Investment Management clients and families

