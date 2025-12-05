Pace Analytical: Frank Tagliaferri, Ph.D. Featured in Panel Session on Advancing Oral Drug Delivery Beyond Lipinski's Rule of 5

Chief Scientific Officer of Pace Life Sciences Joins Industry Leaders at Advancing Drug Development Forum (ADDF) to Collaborate on Technologies for Non-Traditional Molecules

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / Pace Life Sciences, a U.S.-based CRDMO and FDA-registered GMP Analytical Testing lab, announced that Chief Scientific Officer Frank Tagliaferri, Ph.D., will join a round table at the Beyond Rule of 5 (bRo5) Live Lab on December 11, 2025. The bRo5 Live Lab at the UMASS Club is a workshop focused on oral delivery of complex molecules, bringing experts together to discuss advances in drug development for challenging modalities. Tagliaferri will be involved in the Roundtable of Enabling bRo5 Advanced Technologies for Development covering advancing technologies for formulating and delivering non-traditional molecules.

Frank Tagliaferri

Frank Tagliaferri, Ph.D. is the Chief Scientific Officer at Pace(R) Life Sciences.

"Biologics and other large, complex molecules present unique challenges for oral delivery due to structural sensitivities, poor bioavailability, and barriers within the alimentary tract. While there are promising solutions for individual hurdles, overcoming them all in a commercially viable way requires innovation and collaboration," noted Tagliaferri. "By leveraging advanced formulation technologies and problem-solving, we can move closer to making oral delivery a reality for molecules that once seemed out of reach."

For more information about the event, please visit: https://advdrug.org/bro5/

Pace is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

ABOUT PACE LIFE SCIENCES

Pace Life Sciences provides a full suite of contract CMC development, clinical trials materials manufacturing, regulatory compliance, consulting, and facility support services to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and gene therapy industries. Our network of CDMO sites consists of GMP analytical testing laboratories and manufacturing support service centers. Our experienced, highly trained industry experts and our investment in state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facilities emphasize our commitment to efficiently advancing client programs through the clinic to commercialization. We are dedicated to delivering the best and most reliable services with positive customer experiences across all channels of our business. More at PACELIFESCIENCES.com.

