Next-Generation OTA: Rooms and Suite Unveils AI Technology Designed to Deliver Smarter, Fairer Hotel Pricing

Since launching in 2023, the company has powered more than 45,000 stays through its intelligent travel technology

DOVER, DELAWARE / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / Roomsandsuite.com, a technology-driven travel company established in 2023, today announced the public expansion of its AI-enhanced booking platform-designed to give travelers unprecedented access to personalized hotel deals and streamlined booking experiences. By integrating the most advanced forms of artificial intelligence into every stage of travel discovery, Rooms and Suite is redefining how consumers shop for stays and secure discounted rates.

Rooms and Suite

Rooms and Suite Logo

In just its first year of operation, over 45,000 customers have used Rooms and Suite's technology to find the right rooms at the right prices, validating both the platform's value and its momentum in the marketplace.

AI at the Core of a Modern Travel Experience

Rooms and Suite's innovation is built on a simple but powerful vision: make hotel booking intuitive, intelligent, and effortless.

The platform leverages:

Natural Language Processing (NLP) to understand travel requests exactly as spoken or typed.

Machine Learning Algorithms that compare rates, analyze historical pricing, and predict the best-value options.

Neural Network Models that recognize booking patterns and deliver personalized hotel recommendations.

AI Travel Bots that guide customers through search, comparison, and checkout.

Automated Customer Service Tools that resolve common questions instantly and provide 24/7 support.

"Travel planning should feel exciting, not overwhelming," said Erick Rodman. "That's why Rooms and Suite was built with AI at its foundation-to remove friction, reduce time spent searching, and ensure travelers feel supported at every step."

Meeting the Demand for Smarter, Fairer Hotel Pricing

In an industry where travelers face an overload of options and inconsistent pricing, Rooms and Suite bring clarity and simplicity.

The company's technology continuously scans a wide network of hotel partners and trusted suppliers to deliver competitive discount rates. Its algorithms evaluate thousands of data points-including traveler preferences, seasonal trends, and even local events-ensuring customers receive recommendations that are relevant, personalized, and fairly priced.

"Our goal is to democratize access to great hotel rates," added Erick Rodman. "By combining data intelligence with seamless user experience, we're giving travelers the confidence that they are genuinely securing value-not just clicking through endless listings."

A Rapidly Growing Customer Base

Rooms and Suite's early adoption reflects increasing demand for AI-assisted travel. Travelers who use the platform benefit from:

Faster hotel discovery

Smart rate comparisons

Personalized suggestions

Transparent pricing

Automated support and booking assistance

With more than 45,000 customers already served, the company is preparing for continued expansion as it adds new features, partnerships, and AI-driven enhancements.

About Rooms and Suite

Founded in 2023, Rooms and Suite is an innovative travel technology company delivering AI-powered hotel search, discount rate discovery, and seamless booking automation. By applying machine learning, NLP, conversational bots, and real-time intelligence, the company simplifies the hotel booking process and offers travelers a more personalized and affordable way to plan their stays.

Media Contact

Rooms and Suite - Media Relations

Email: hello@roomsandsuite.com

Website: www.roomsandsuite.com

Contact Information

Erick Rodman

President

hello@roomsandsuite.com

SOURCE: Rooms and Suite

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/next-generation-ota-rooms-and-suite-unveils-ai-technology-designed-to-deliver-smarter-fairer-1114860