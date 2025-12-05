Aqua Surf School: Aqua Surf Nominated for Best Surf School in California

Aqua Surf has been nominated for Best Surf School in California by the Santa Monica Daily Press

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / Aqua Surf has been nominated for Best Surf School in California by the Santa Monica Daily Press, a respected Southern California publication known for recognizing top local businesses, educators, and service providers through its annual "Best Of" awards. These nominations are based on public voting and reflect genuine community support. Aqua Surf's recognition highlights nearly three decades of leadership in surf education, youth development, and environmental stewardship.

Founded in 1997, Aqua Surf is based in Santa Monica and has grown into one of the most trusted and established surf schools in California. The school offers year-round surf instruction and operates one of the longest-running summer surf camp programs in the state. Its mission is to educate, inspire, lead, and empower students through surfing.

Aqua Surf's summer camps serve youth ages 5 to 17 with options for full-day, half-day, weekly, or drop-in attendance. Instructors are certified in CPR, First Aid, and ocean safety and go through Aqua Surf's internal training program. The camps emphasize safety, fun, and personal development, with weekly surf contests designed to celebrate individual growth over competition.

In addition to camps, Aqua Surf offers private and group surf lessons year-round for students of all ages and skill levels. Lessons run from sunrise to sunset and include surfboards, wetsuits, and instruction. The school also provides corporate team sessions, birthday events, and specialized programs for schools and nonprofit groups.

Aqua Surf is committed to community inclusion and environmental responsibility. The school offers scholarships and sliding-scale pricing for families in need, facilitates beach cleanups, and incorporates ocean education and sustainability into its curriculum. Students learn not only how to surf but also how to respect the ocean and enjoy it.

The program's structure includes training in surf technique, ocean safety, reading surf conditions, surf etiquette, and how to plan a great surf day. Every lesson and camp day is built around the values of respect, perseverance, and enjoyment. Many Aqua Surf instructors are former students who return to give back, creating a strong, multigenerational community.

In 2025, Aqua Surf is celebrating 20 years of its flagship summer camp. Over the past two decades, the camp has taught thousands of young people how to surf, build confidence in the water and enjoy the ocean. Its consistent student-to-instructor ratio, safety practices, and educational approach have made it a model for surf programs statewide.

"This nomination is a reflection of the trust families place in us and the hard work our team puts in every single day," said an Aqua Surf representative. "We're proud to be recognized by the Santa Monica Daily Press and even prouder of the impact we've made in the water and in the lives of our students."

