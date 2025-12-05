London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2025) - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology, is proud to share that its Chairman and CEO Jay Chandan was formally nominated for the 2025 Nobel Sustainability Trust "Sustainability Award" in the category of "Leadership in Implementation".

The nomination reflects international acknowledgement of Gorilla's work in sustainable smart city transformation and long-term environmental innovation.

"Being nominated by the Nobel Sustainability Trust, is a lifetime honour which stands as a reminder that the work we are doing in sustainable digital infrastructure carries real weight and real responsibility," said Mr. Chandan. "Sustainability is not a slogan for us. It is the way we design technology, the way we build nations and the way we measure long term impact for communities around the world. I extend my sincere thanks to Peter Nobel, Chairman of the Nobel Sustainability Trust, and Tracy Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Nobel Sustainability Trust, for this recognition. Their leadership inspires all of us who are trying to build a future that is intelligent secure and sustainable in equal measure."

Gorilla remains focused on building intelligent, secure resilient digital infrastructure that strengthens national sustainability objectives. The company's commitment to responsible innovation and the protection of natural ecosystems includes its continued involvement in the O.N.E. Amazon Impact Fund, a groundbreaking initiative that transforms biome conservation into a market-driven investment opportunity.

"This nomination reinforces our ambition to push new frontiers in sustainability driven technology," added Mr. Chandan. "We take this recognition with gratitude and determination as we continue to build solutions that support a more prosperous, environmentally secure future."

