YIT Corporation Investor News December 5, 2025, at 3:20 p.m.

YIT has received an approximate amount of EUR 51 million from Tripla Mall Ky as return of capital and profit distributions

Tripla Mall Ky has paid to its limited partner YIT Housing Oy an approximate amount of EUR 51 million as return of capital and profit distributions, as enabled by the refinancing.

YIT will use the received proceeds, together with previously received returns of capital and profit distributions from Tripla Mall Ky, totalling approximately EUR 57 million, for partial prepayment of the secured bank facility of YIT (an approximate amount of EUR 50 million) and partial prepayment and partial cancellation of the secured revolving credit facility of YIT (an approximate amount of EUR 8 million).

"The successful refinancing of Tripla enables the return of capital to the shopping centre's owners. We are very pleased with this outcome, which supports our strategic objectives and creates value for our shareholders", says Markus Pietikäinen, CFO, interim, YIT.

The received return of capital and profit distributions will have no impact on the reported result of YIT.

Markus Pietikäinen, CFO, interim, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 40 525 3024, markus.pietikainen@yit.fi

