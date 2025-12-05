Gaming Corps AB: Gaming Corps recruits new CFO

Gaming Corps AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Gaming Corps") has today recruited Fredrik Geijer as new CFO for the Company. Current CFO Mikael Bäckström will remain in his position until February 20 2026, and Fredrik Geijer will assume the role on February 21 2026.

Fredrik Geijer has twenty years of experience in senior finance roles in Sweden and internationally, primarily from the audit firm PwC, and has also served as CFO for companies such as Lexly and Cemvision.



"Our growth continues, and we are becoming a larger and more international company every day. Therefore, we continuously review key positions to ensure we have the right competence in place for every stage of our journey. Mikael has been a part of Gaming Corps for several years, and I want to thank him for his strong contribution. We are now entering a phase where we need new strength in place, with the right skill set for the strategic challenges we face today and in the years ahead. Fredrik has solid experience both as a CFO and as an Authorized Public Accountant, and the personal dynamic between him and the rest of the management team feels like an excellent match. On a personal note, I very much look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together for Gaming Corps," comments Juha Kauppinen, CEO of Gaming Corps.

Fredrik Geijer most recently served as CFO at Cemvision and will assume his new role at Gaming Corps on 21 February 2026. He has previously held the position of CFO at Lexly and has spent seventeen years at PwC in Sweden, China, and Australia, holding several senior leadership roles. He began his career as an auditor at PwC and holds a Bachelor's degree from Umeå School of Business and Economics, and has studied Business and Finance at the University of Wisconsin.

Mikael Bäckström has served as CFO for Gaming Corps since 2022 but has now chosen to reduce his operational involvement in the Company. He will continue to remain within the organisation.

"My impression is that Gaming Corps has built a very solid foundation, both in terms of game development and as a listed company. With so many elements now in place, the company is well positioned to take a major step forward and truly challenge the world's leading game studios. At the same time, it is reassuring that Mikael will remain within Gaming Corps, which will help ensure a smooth handover and be valuable for both myself and the team in our daily work. I have also gained a very positive impression of Juha and everyone I have met at the company so far, and I am genuinely excited to get started and roll up my sleeves," concludes Fredrik Geijer.





For more information, please contact

Juha Kauppinen, CEO: juha@gamingcorps.com

IR Officer: ir@gamingcorps.com

Certified Adviser, Tapper Partners AB, +46 (0)70 44 010 98, ca@tapperpartners.se



This press release is available in its entirety at www.gamingcorps.com/newsroom

About Us

Gaming Corps is a developer of digital games, focusing on both traditional and non-traditional premium games for online casinos. The company's operations span several areas where, in addition to an established global distribution network of casinos, it develops Casino Slots, Table Games, Multiplier Games, Mine Games, Plinko Games, and the Smash4Cash series. Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in Sweden with development teams in the UK, Malta, and Ukraine. Gaming Corps AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol GCOR, with ISIN code SE0014694691, and its Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.



www.gamingcorps.com ir@gamingcorps.com