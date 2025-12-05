ProMach Acquires DFT Technology GmbH, a Leading Global Supplier for the Thermal Treatment of Food

CINCINNATI, OH, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMach, a worldwide leader in processing and packaging machinery and related solutions, announced today that it has acquired DFT Technology GmbH, a leader in the thermal treatment of food products. DFT is a well-known and respected automation partner for many of the world's best-known food producers. The addition of DFT further expands ProMach's significant capabilities in the retort and sterilization market.

Founded in 2000, DFT is one of the industry's leading suppliers of water immersion retort technology. The company has a broad portfolio of sterilization solutions and serves numerous sectors of the food industry, including seafood, ready-to-eat and infant food, meats, soups, dairy, and pet food. In 2008, DFT acquired STOCK, one of the sterilization industry's most historically significant brands with 75 years of history providing autoclave and sterilization solutions to food customers globally.

"We are excited to welcome the DFT team to ProMach," said ProMach President and CEO Mark Anderson. "Their addition to our business continues the expansion of our food-related portfolio, and it significantly expands our reach in the retort and sterilization market, an area where we have worked hard to establish a strong position." Anderson continued, saying, "DFT is well recognized for their quality design and manufacture, and we are proud to welcome their world-class products into our portfolio. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to providing a best-in-class, comprehensive experience for our food customers across the world. The synergies with other ProMach sterilization companies in Europe, like Ferlo in Spain, as well as Allpax and Stock America in the United States, are exciting for both our company and our customers. DFT is a great addition to the ProMach family, and we look forward to continuing to serve DFT's loyal customer base at the highest level in the industry."

Based in Neumünster, Germany, DFT and its employees will join ProMach's Systems and Process business unit led by Group President Ryan McCart. ProMach's Systems and Process business line is comprised of 13 product brands and supplies a variety of process and conveyance solutions, as well as engineering services to consumer-packaged goods customers worldwide.

"The addition of DFT to our Systems and Process business line is not only exciting, but it is a strategic move that underscores our commitment to the global food market. DFT's product line, its strategic location and extensive experience allows us to offer an even broader portfolio of solutions across Europe," said McCart. "DFT has a comprehensive and innovative offering, and ProMach has complementary technologies through current ProMach product brands, like Allpax, Stock America, and Ferlo, that fully complement the DFT offering."

DFT's owners, Tim-Christian Schnack and Michael Timm, will remain with the company and continue to lead the DFT team, with Mr. Schnack assuming the role of General Manager and Mr. Timm remaining in a senior advisory role. Mr. Schnack will report to Greg Jacob, ProMach's SVP of Sterilization. Mr. Jacob will lead the integration of DFT into the ProMach sterilization portfolio. The company will continue to operate out of its Neumünster facility.

"Joining ProMach is an exciting opportunity that will allow us to continue and expand our original vision that has guided us for 25 years," said Tim-Christian Schnack. "Our philosophy has always been to be a solution provider, not just a machine manufacturer. We have thrived because we build quality systems and are considered a trusted partner for our customers. We have enjoyed a strong and successful distribution relationship with ProMach for many years, and so this joining of the businesses is very natural for us. We know this success will continue as we join the ProMach family."

