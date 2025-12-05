Troilus Gold Corp.: Troilus Announces Completion of Name Change to Troilus Mining Corp. and Annual & Special Meeting Results

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Mining Corp., formerly Troilus Gold Corp., ("Troilus" or the "Company", TSX: TLG, OTCQX: CHXMF; FSE: CM5R) is pleased to announce that it has completed its name change from Troilus Gold Corp. to Troilus Mining Corp. and « Corporation minière Troilus » in French, following receipt of shareholder approval at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on December 4, 2025 (the "Meeting").

The name change is intended to better reflect the Company's expectations with respect to the full scope of future metals production at the Troilus Project, including copper, gold, and silver, and to align with the Company's transition from exploration to development and construction of a critical minerals asset of strategic importance to Québec and Canada.

Subject to completing all required filings, the common shares of Troilus are expected to commence trading under the Company's new name on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the start of trading on December 10, 2025. The Company's common shares will continue to trade under the 'TLG' ticker symbol on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The new CUSIP number for the Troilus common shares will be 89688V103.

Warrants of the Company expiring October 18, 2026 will be assigned new CUSIP number 89688V111.

In addition to the Name Change, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Company is pleased to announce that all nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated October 22, 2025, were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. Over 55% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.

The shareholders approved the election of the following individuals as directors of the Company, based on the following vote:

Board of Director Nominees % Votes For % Votes Withheld Justin Reid 98.8 1.2 Diane Lai 88 12 Hon. Pierre Pettigrew 99.9 0.1 Tom Olesinski 88.3 11.7 Chantal Lavoie 99.7 0.3 Brigitte Berneche 99.9 0.1 Francois Biron 99.7 0.3

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year.

Troilus' Board of Directors expresses their gratitude to all shareholders and stakeholders for their continued support.

About Troilus Mining Corp.

Troilus Mining Corp. is a Canadian development-stage mining company focused on the systematic advancement of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. Troilus is located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where it holds a large land position of 435 km² in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. A Feasibility Study completed in May 2024 supports a large-scale 22-year, 50ktpd open-pit mining operation, positioning it as a cornerstone project in North America.

For more information:

Caroline Arsenault

VP Corporate Communications

+1 (647) 276-0050

info@troilusmining.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future business of the Company, its transition from exploration to development and construction of a critical minerals asset of strategic importance to Québec and Canada, and the expected metals production and capacity of the Project. Although the Company believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and risks, including, uncertainties with respect to obtaining all regulatory approvals to complete the name change, uncertainties of the global economy, market fluctuations, the Company's inability to (i) obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, (ii) to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, (iii) to continue its projected growth, and (iv) to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risks identified in its disclosure documents filed at www.sedarplus.ca . This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities in Canada or in the United States.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events, results and/or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with and as required by applicable securities laws-