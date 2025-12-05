Mirasol Resources Ltd: Mirasol Announces Change in Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTC: MRZLF) (the "Company" or "Mirasol") announces that Carmen Cazares has retired from her role as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company. The Company is also pleased to announce that Francisco Del Castillo, has assumed the role of CFO effective December 1, 2025.

Ms. Cazares has served as the CFO of the Company since 2022 and previously served as the Company's Corporate Controller. "On behalf of our employees and Board of Directors, I want to thank Carmen for her dedication, integrity, and contributions during the past six years. We all wish her a well-deserved retirement and all the best going forward", Mirasol's President & CEO Tim Heenan stated.

Mr. Del Castillo is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 20 years of experience in public practice, corporate financial management, public company reporting, and multinational financial operations across Canada, Mexico and Latin America. He has served as Fractional CFO and Corporate Controller for public mining companies and Corporate Controller for a production-stage miner with operations in Mexico. Mr. Del Castillo holds Canadian and Mexican CA designations and an MBA.

"We are pleased to welcome Francisco to our executive team. His extensive experience in the Latin American resource sector and strategic financial leadership will be instrumental as we advance our portfolio of highly prospective exploration projects across Chile and Argentina," said Mr. Heenan.

