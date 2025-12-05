RedCloud Holdings plc: RedCloud Appoints Magdalena Gonzalez as Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc ("RCT") ("RedCloud" or "Company"), the company building an intelligent foundation for global trade, today announced the appointment of Magdalena Gonzalez as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 5th, 2026. Gonzalez, who currently serves on RedCloud's Audit Committee, will transition into an executive role, bringing deep financial expertise to the Company's leadership team.

As CFO, Gonzalez will oversee RedCloud's financial strategy, playing a critical role as the Company expands the RedAI trading platform, across new markets. Her appointment comes as RedCloud continues to build significant operational momentum, processing over $3.6 billion in transactions, doubling customer numbers year-on-year during H1 2025, and announcing its first joint venture in Saudi Arabia. Gonzalez's transition from the audit committee to CFO ensures a seamless integration of her extensive financial oversight into the Company's core strategic planning.

Gonzalez has over twenty years of experience in financial reporting and accounting. Since March 2013, she has been at Monex Europe Holdings Ltd. ("Monex"), a foreign exchange service advisory company, where she served as Monex' finance director until 2019 and has served as the chief financial officer for the United Kingdom/Canada, USA, Spain and the Netherlands since 2019. Her primary responsibilities at Monex are overseeing the company's finance, human resources, legal and operational functions. Gonzalez also leads Monex' expansions into different markets in Europe, North America and Asia. Prior to her time at Monex, Gonzalez was the head of investor relations and head of finance for Banco Monex in Mexico. Prior to her time at Banco Monex, Gonzalex was an external auditor at Deloitte. Gonzalez received a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Escuela Bancaria y Commercial, a master's in business from IPADE Business School, a master's in business and management from the London Business School and a master's in technology management from MIT.

"Magdalena's deep understanding of our financial operations, her strong CFO experience and strategic foresight are exactly what we need to accelerate our mission," says Justin Floyd, CEO of RedCloud. "Her leadership is critical as we scale our RedAI platform, transforming the global trade landscape. She has the expertise to help us seize the $2 trillion1 market opportunity and drive our next phase of growth."

RedCloud is transforming the $14.6 trillion2 global trade industry by addressing a $2 trillion inventory crisis where consumer goods are trapped in warehouses while retail shelves remain empty. The Company's RedAI platform provides businesses across the supply chain with the data-driven intelligence needed to make smarter algorithmic trading decisions, optimizing inventory flow and unlocking new economic opportunity. Gonzalez's leadership will be instrumental in scaling this vision and driving shareholder value.

"RedCloud is at the forefront of addressing structural challenges with a critical $14.6Tn industry that feeds and supplies the world with everyday goods. The company's vision to resolve the $2 trillion inventory crisis is not just ambitious; it is essential," added Gonzalez, speaking about her appointment. "I am excited to join a team that is building the intelligence foundation for a more efficient and equitable market. My focus will be on building a robust financial framework that supports our rapid scaling and disruptive technology, ensuring we deliver exceptional value to our shareholders as we redefine the future of commerce."

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud has developed and operates the RedAI trading platform ("RedAI"), that facilitates more intelligent digital exchange of everyday consumer supplies of fast-moving consumer goods ("FMCG") products across business supply chains. RedCloud believes its Platform solves a decades old problem of how to unlock and enable access to key purchase and sales data between brands, distributors and retailers in high growth consumer markets.

Through RedCloud's Platform, retailers are empowered by data driven market insights backed by artificial intelligence ("AI") to help make faster and easier business-to-business ("B2B") purchases and inventory decisions from brands and distributors by breaking down complex purchasing behaviors of large product inventory catalogues. For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. When used in this press release, words such as "expect," "project," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "forecast," "target," "predict," "may," "should," "would," "could," and "will," the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to the success of the appointment of Magdalena Gonzalez. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in RedCloud's described in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Item 3. Key Information - D. Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in RedCloud's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 16, 2025, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

