Freenome Holdings, Inc.: Freenome and Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp Announce Business Combination Agreement to Create a Publicly Listed Company Transforming Blood-Based Multi-Cancer Detection through an AI/ML-Enabled Multiomics Platform

- Leading institutional investors commit $240 million through private investment in public equity (PIPE) led by Perceptive Advisors and RA Capital -

- Freenome stockholders, PCSC shareholders and PIPE investors will hold shares in the Combined Company that is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol FRNM -

- Business combination is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026 -

BRISBANE, Calif. and NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freenome Holdings, Inc., an early cancer detection company developing blood-based screening tests, and Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp (Nasdaq: PCSC), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by an affiliate of Perceptive Advisors, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, PCSC will redomicile as a Delaware corporation, be renamed Freenome, Inc., and its common stock is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "FRNM" (the "Combined Company").

In addition to approximately $90 million held in PCSC's trust account (assuming no redemptions by PCSC's public shareholders), the transaction includes commitments for a common equity PIPE at $10.00 per share of approximately $240 million from a group of premier healthcare investors. The PIPE is led by Perceptive and RA Capital with participation from ADAR1 Capital, Bain Capital Life Sciences, Farallon Capital Management, as well as other new and existing leading healthcare investors.

"Freenome is entering the public markets at an inflection point for our company and for blood-based cancer screening," said Aaron Elliott, Ph.D., CEO of Freenome. "Our technology has been clinically validated through our pivotal PREEMPT CRC study and recent JAMA manuscript. We have secured the commercialization partnerships needed to support the expected launch of multiple tests in 2026. Perceptive Advisors and our other PIPE investors bring deep healthcare expertise and conviction in our approach to make multi-cancer detection personalized, accessible and part of routine care."

"We founded PCSC to partner with transformational life sciences companies, and Freenome represents exactly the type of business we set out to support," said Adam Stone, Chief Investment Officer of Perceptive Advisors and CEO of PCSC. "Freenome has built a leading platform, assembled top-tier strategic partners, and demonstrated a clear path toward making blood-based cancer screening broadly accessible. We are thrilled to partner with the Freenome team and to support the company through its next stage of growth."

Net proceeds from the transaction are expected to provide the Combined Company with the capital needed to:

Accelerate the development of Freenome's AI/ML-driven multiomics platform that seeks to identify the early biological signals of disease

Expand the company's commercial and data infrastructure to support the expected 2026 launch of multiple blood-based cancer detection tests including colorectal cancer, lung and other indications run through a common automated laboratory workflow

Advance the company's personalized multi-cancer detection pipeline, with the goal of offering multiple tests to an individual based on their health profile, risk and guideline eligibility

Freenome will continue to leverage commercial partnerships, like those recently announced with Exact Sciences and Roche, to scale the generation of a global, multimodal data moat to fuel future test improvements and additional pipeline expansion.

Transaction Overview

Upon the closing of the business combination, Freenome expects to receive approximately $330 million (prior to the payment of transaction costs and assuming no redemptions by PCSC's public shareholders). The proceeds will be funded through a combination of approximately $90 million held in a trust account by PCSC (assumed as of the closing and assuming no redemptions by PCSC's public shareholders) and an approximately $240 million concurrent PIPE financing of common stock at $10.00 per share to leading institutional investors. Assuming no redemptions by PCSC's public shareholders, the combined company is expected to have a post-transaction equity value of approximately $1.1 billion at closing. Freenome shareholders will not receive any cash proceeds as part of the transaction and will roll 100% of their equity into the combined company.

The boards of directors of both Freenome and PCSC have approved the proposed transaction, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026. The transaction is subject to, among other things, the approval of the stockholders of both Freenome and PCSC, and satisfaction or waiver of the conditions stated in the definitive business combination agreement.

Jefferies and Leerink Partners acted as joint lead placement agents for PCSC in connection with the PIPE transaction. Jefferies also acted as lead financial advisor and lead capital markets advisor and Leerink Partners also acted as joint capital markets advisor to PCSC. TD Cowen acted as lead financial advisor to Freenome. Guggenheim Securities, LLC acted as capital markets advisor to Freenome. BTIG, LLC, acted as a financial advisor to Freenome. Goodwin Procter acted as legal counsel to Freenome. Cooley LLP acted as legal counsel to PCSC. Ogier acted as Cayman counsel to PCSC. White & Case LLP acted as legal counsel to the placement agents. Greenberg Traurig, LLP acted as legal counsel to TD Cowen, Guggenheim Securities, LLC, and BTIG, LLC.

Additional information about the transaction will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by PCSC with the SEC and will be available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Freenome

Freenome is an early cancer detection company developing blood-based tests to detect cancer when it is most treatable. The company recognizes that no single technology can identify every cancer due to the disease's inherent heterogeneity. Freenome's approach combines a multiomics platform that analyzes multiple signals in the blood with artificial intelligence and machine learning to tune into cancer's subtlest clues, even at the earliest stages of the disease.

About Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp (PCSC)

Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp (Nasdaq: PCSC) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities. PCSC's sponsor is an affiliate of Perceptive Advisors, a leading life sciences focused investment firm. PCSC is led by Chairman Joseph Edelman, CEO Adam Stone, Chief Business Officer Michael Altman and Chief Financial Officer Sam Cohn.

