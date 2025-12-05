Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd: PAVS Achieves 18,037% YoY Revenue Increase in 2025 Interim Results

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paranovus Entertainment Technology Limited ("the Company"), listed on Nasdaq, today announced its financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, achieving substantial revenue increase and a meaningful improvement in gross profit following its strategic transformation and acquisition-led growth strategy.

The Company reported:

Total revenue of $12,413,039 for the six months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $68,454 in the prior-year period, representing ~18,037% year-over-year growth.

Net profit attributable to the Company of $97,708, a significant improvement from ($412,181) in the 2024 interim period, signaling strong initial profit contribution alongside rapid revenue growth.

"We believe this reporting period marks a defining milestone," Xiaoyue Zhang, CEO, stated. "Our interim performance showcases revenue momentum and accelerating profit formation, highlighting fast transitional growth cycle of the Company. We remain committed to advancing shareholder value through continued innovation, disciplined execution, and sustainable expansion."

The revenue growth was primarily driven by the strong performance of its U.S. subsidiaries, including Bomie Wookoo Inc., Wookoo LLC and Bomie US LLC, in the business of e-commerce product sales, and TikTok-related e-commerce solution services, including digital branding, consulting, and advertising production services. The interim gross profit for the six months ended September 30, 2025 increased to $2.48 million compared to $9,276 in 2024, demonstrating significant margin expansion driven by scale, while enhanced profitability metrics and a reduced net-loss profile. The Company believes that the results reflect increasing operational leverage and the successful exit of its legacy loss-incurring business segments.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology Limited

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. focuses e-commerce and TikTok-related e-commerce solutions through its subsidiaries. In March 2025, the Company completed the acquisition of the controlling equity interests of Bomie Wookoo Inc., a New York company that offers e-commerce solutions. As part of its strategic transformation, Paranovus has exited its legacy businesses, including the e-commerce, internet information, and advertising businesses in September 2023 and ceased its automobile sales business in July 2024.

For more information on our latest innovations and developments, visit https://www.pavs.ai/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; the Company's future acquisition opportunities; the Company's ability to identify any acquisition opportunities that fit with our business strategies; the Company's ability to consummate an attractive acquisition and realize the benefits of such transaction; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic, the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our operations and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

