Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 05
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 4 December 2025 was 407.47p (cum income) Ex-dividend.
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
05 December 2025
