This week Women in Solar+ Europe gives voice to Antonio Arruebo, Market Analyst at SolarPower Europe. He says that widespread lack of awareness about the barriers women face throughout their professional journeys is currently the major hurdle for change. "Many obstacles are invisible or completely normalised," he also stated. "Without more education and conscious effort, this self-perpetuating cycle will not be reversed."When I think about the future of our industry, I feel optimistic, not just about the role we play in decarbonising Europe, but about our potential to redefine leadership, fairness, ...

