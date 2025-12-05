Baker Tilly: Transforming Healthcare Data With Oracle Health Data Intelligence

A unified approach to turning information into insights

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / Authored by Baker Tilly's Meghan Loomis and Ed Ricks

Healthcare organizations are under increasing pressure to improve outcomes, manage rising costs and operate more efficiently, all while navigating data that lives in fragmented clinical, financial and operational systems. Oracle Health Data Intelligence brings these pieces together, creating a connected, cloud-based foundation that helps organizations understand performance and make more informed decisions.

What is Oracle Health Data Intelligence?

OHDI is an electronic health record (EHR) agnostic, modular platform built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. It centralizes data from across the healthcare ecosystem and applies analytics, automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to help teams use information more strategically. At its core, the platform supports cleaner, more complete data; visibility into performance trends; and decision-making tools that guide quality care and operational improvement.

Oracles Health Data Intelligence integrates data from EHRs, claims, care management platforms, social determinants of health and operational systems to create one standardized, longitudinal view of relevant data. With a comprehensive record of patient and population activity, healthcare organizations can see the full patient journey and track performance without navigating disconnected systems. Its scalable, interoperable design allows clients to integrate data at their own pace while reducing silos and strengthening the foundation for advanced analytics.

Turning data into insights

Once data is unified, Oracle Health Data Intelligence provides tools that help leaders interpret what it means and act on it. Together, these capabilities help healthcare organizations turn raw data into actionable insights that strengthen both patient outcomes and operational performance.

Analytics dashboards: Visualizing trends in quality, utilization and cost. Teams can identify care gaps, monitor performance metrics over time and prioritize initiatives based on real data.

Predictive models: Identifying high risk patients and supporting earlier interventions. By flagging high-risk individuals, care teams can tailor outreach with the aim of reducing avoidable complications or hospitalizations.

Population health and cohort management tools: Segmenting patient populations based on risk, conditions or social factors to target interventions and allocate resources.

Performance insights: Supporting value-based programs, regulatory reporting and financial planning. Leaders can monitor trends across departments, anticipate needs and connect clinical performance with cost and operational efficiency.

AI-enabled features: Summarizing patient histories, supporting care management decisions and reducing administrative burden for clinicians.

Oracle's growing role in healthcare

Oracle Health Data Intelligence reflects Oracle's broader effort to build a more connected, intelligent healthcare environment. Through advancements in cloud technology, interoperability and AI, Oracle is working to simplify how data flows across systems and how teams use that information to guide care. Recent enhancements such as expanded analytics libraries and AI-enabled summarization tools highlight Oracle's push toward predictive insights and more coordinated, proactive care.

Looking ahead: A more connected, insight driven future

Healthcare is evolving, and organizations must move beyond data to actionable insights that support better outcomes, operational efficiency and patient experiences. Oracle Health Data Intelligence provides a scalable foundation for connecting clinical, operational and financial information, helping teams make informed decisions in real time.

By unifying data, surfacing key trends and enabling predictive insights, the platform supports both immediate priorities and long-term transformation. For healthcare leaders focused on improving analytics maturity, strengthening care coordination and elevating performance, Oracle Health Data Intelligence offers a practical path forward.

